Sagicor Sigma Run registration closes Friday

CORPORATE teams and individuals are being encouraged to register for Sagicor's 'My Sigma Virtual Run' ahead of the deadline this Friday, February 12. All registrations are to be done online at sagicorsigmarun.com.

According to Sagicor, this year, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the usual staging of the run in New Kingston which generally garners the support of more than 25,000 participants, will be virtual, giving fitness enthusiasts and persons looking to give back from all across the world an opportunity to participate while contributing to a worthy cause.

With a $50-million fund-raising target, the Sagicor Sigma run proceeds will be used to procure much-needed life-saving medical equipment for the Annotto Bay and Port Antonio hospitals, as well as develop and execute a one-year educational programme for students who have been significantly impacted by the disruption in face-to-face learning due to the pandemic.

“Every registration fee we collect goes directly towards our beneficiaries,” said Alysia White, executive director of Sagicor Foundation. “This year, more than ever, we need the support of everyone; every registration counts. And no matter where you are in the world, you can sign up and be a part of something worthwhile by giving back and helping children get back on track with their education, and contributing to the betterment of the health care system and save lives with these medical equipment,” White added.

Over the past 22 years the charity event has raised more than $450 million for health- and child-related charities.

...Donation boxes set up at select Sagicor Bank, Advantage General Insurance locations

People wishing to support the fundraising efforts for the beneficiaries of the 2021 Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run can now do so using the donation drop boxes at select Sagicor Bank branches islandwide, as well as some offices of Advantage General Insurance Company.

The selected Sagicor Bank branches and Advantage General Insurance locations are equipped with a branded Sigma Run donation box to allow persons to donate to the cause and contribute to raising a target of $50 million for the three beneficiaries.

Alysia White, executive director, Sagicor Foundation, said the donation drop off boxes were put in place to give more persons the opportunity to participate in the foundation's drive to raise much needed funds for the beneficiaries of this year's charity run. She said the funds raised will help the hospitals to get much needed life-saving medical equipment and enhance the level of care for the people in the communities they serve. Additionally, White said that Sagicor was especially looking forward to executing the educational programme to help get children back on track with their education, especially in light of the prolonged absence of face-to-face learning and many students are without the means to access online learning.

“We know that persons across Jamaica want to be able to support the cause and this is one way we allow them to easily do so. Monies raised through the Sagicor Sigma Run has impacted so many lives over the years and we are happy to once again partner with the Jamaican public to do it again for our beneficiaries,” she said.

The public can also contribute to the 2021 beneficiaries via various other donation methods, including cheque payment made payable to Sagicor Foundation Jamaica; direct deposit to Sagicor Bank account number 5502907486; donation via Sagicor Foundation PayPal account or cash drop-off at the Sagicor Sigma Secretariat Office located on the Ground Floor, R. Danny Williams Building, Barbados Avenue, Kingston 5.