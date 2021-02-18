Sagicor Sigma run registration extended

ORGANISERS of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run have extended the registration period for the race to this Friday, February 19, giving members of the public more time to contribute to the worthy cause.

The virtual run period, which began last Friday, has also been extended to February 28 to give race registrants more time to complete the 5.5 kilometre (3.4 miles) race from anywhere in the world.

Alysia White, executive director of the Sagicor Foundation, said the extensions will increase the opportunity for persons to support the fund-raising efforts for the 2021 Sigma Run beneficiaries.

“The overwhelming support from Jamaicans at home and abroad thus far has been tremendous, and we want to give others an opportunity to participate and contribute to the cause. Our 2021 beneficiaries and the communities they serve truly need our support,” she said.

With a fund-raising target of $50 million this year, proceeds from the charity race will purchase much-needed equipment for the maternity and paediatric wards of the Annotto Bay and Port Antonio hospitals, as well as fund a one-year educational programme that will assist students who have been severely impacted by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

White urged individuals and corporate teams who have not yet registered for the run to play a part in improving our nation's health and education sectors by registering.

Members of the public can also support the cause by donating to the 2021 beneficiaries via cheque payment — made payable to Sagicor Foundation Jamaica; direct deposit to Sagicor Bank account number 5502907486; online via Sagicor Foundation's PayPal account; or cash drop-off at the Sagicor Sigma Secretariat Office located on the ground floor, R Danny Williams Building, 28 – 48 Barbados Avenue, Kingston 5.

In a show of support for the cause, Sagicor Group Jamaica, through its charitable arm Sagicor Foundation, has committed to matching any amount donated by the public to the 2021 beneficiaries between February 15 and 19.

For more information on the race and donation methods, persons can visit the Sigma Run website, www.sagicorsigmarun.com.