Sagicor staff member mourns Karen Nugent

A news report on the weekend suggests that 39-year-old Karen Nugent was the victim of an early morning fire, which investigators suggest was the work of arsonists.

However, it has since emerged that the young woman, an employee of Sagicor Life Insurance Company, was found with hands and feet bound and may have been sexually assaulted by her killer(s), who later set her body on fire at her home in Bridgeport, Portmore, St Catherine.

“She was actually a soft, caring, and considerate person,” said one of Nugent's co-workers, who asked not to be named.

“I have never seen Karen have a mood switch, no matter the conditions. I have never seen her angry, speak loudly, or speak out of turn,” the co-worker added.

She told the Jamaica Observer that when she received news of Nugent's death on Sunday morning her knees got weak.

“My head space just went; I did nothing for the rest of the day,” she said.

It was reported that about 3:00 am Sunday residents saw smoke coming from Nugent's house. She was later found dead in her bedroom.

A source said she was last seen watering her lawn Saturday evening and there was speculation that her attacker(s) may have slipped into her house, found a hiding place, and carried out the crime when she retired to bed.

– Brittny Hutchinson