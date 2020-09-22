Sagicor to reward 50 community heroes in honour of 50th anniversary

FIFTY extraordinary Jamaicans, who exemplify and embody the spirit of volunteerism, charity, kindness, and selfless service to others, will be recognised and rewarded by financial conglomerate Sagicor Group Jamaica in its inaugural Community Heroes Awards initiative.

“This year Sagicor Jamaica celebrates its 50th anniversary and the Community Heroes Awards is the chief corporate social responsibility programme we have launched in honour of this milestone,” said Christopher Zacca, president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica. He added that the community initiative is focused on giving back to people in the areas where it operates, and celebrating the everyday heroes who go above and beyond to help others.

“Now, more than ever, with the global health crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting all of us, I believe the awards is timely and much needed as a reminder that, even amidst one of the greatest challenges we are facing as a people, there are so many heroes among us playing their part in giving back, helping others, and being selfless in their service”, Zacca added.

The Community Heroes Awards is open to the public for nominations with Jamaican citizens 10 years and older being eligible for nominations.

The 50 successful community heroes will be awarded $50,000 each and will be highlighted on the company's social media platforms. Awardees will be selected based on the information provided by their nominator and must clearly demonstrate and articulate the nominee's commitment and dedication to giving back as well as exhibiting courage/bravery through selflessly performing acts of kindness for the benefit of others.

The awards are for individuals only as established and registered charitable organisations are not eligible.

“I am very enthused and excited about the awards, and I am looking forward to seeing the stories of the nominees and learning more about them because, here at Sagicor Jamaica, our company is founded and built on a culture of giving back, and that started from day one with our founder, R Danny Williams, so when we can reward others who believe in charity that is something really special for us,” Zacca said.