Sagicor volunteers to labour at children's homes today

MORE than 300 Sagicor team members and Sagicor Foundation volunteers will be out today 'labouring' at four children's home across the island in support of the national Labour Day theme 'Child Safety…It's You, It's Me, It's All Ah We'.

The four homes receiving improvements are: Reddie's Place of Safety in Rollington Town, Kingston; SOS Children's Village, Barrett Town, St James; St. Augustine Place of Safety, Chapelton, Clarendon; and Pringle's Children's Home, Carron Hall, St Mary.

Alysia White, executive director of the Sagicor Foundation and head of group marketing, Sagicor Group Jamaica, shared how passionate the team members are to volunteer each year on Labour Day, noting that the spirit of volunteerism is a big part of the “Sagicor culture”.

“Each year we are keen on identifying worthwhile projects that will benefit a significant number of persons and touch their lives in a meaningful way. And this year, with our projects being focused on children's home, it is even extra special for us to be able to enhance and uplift the spaces in which our children in State care live.”

Sagicor's vision is to improve the lives of the people in the communities in which they operate and, through the Sagicor Foundation, the company's philanthropic efforts are geared towards children and youth, with a focus on health and education.