Sagicor wins big at AMCHAM Awards

SAGICOR Group Jamaica copped major prizes at the recent American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) Jamaica Business and Civic Leadership Awards ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston.

Sagicor walked away with the first-place prize for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility, while the charitable arm of the group, Sagicor Foundation, was announced as the winners for Excellence in Civic Leadership.

Simone Walker, executive director for Sagicor Foundation and vice-president, group marketing, Sagicor Group Jamaica, said that receiving the awards was a testament to Sagicor's continued commitment to its civic and corporate social responsibilities.

“These awards come as a result of the hard work of our hundreds of Sagicor Foundation volunteers and Sagicor team members who give of their time at our various projects and initiatives and who are always ready and willing to help; without their support, we would not have been able to have the reach and impact our projects have across the island,” Walker said.

Some of the major initiatives which earned the company and its foundation the top awards for the night include the annual Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run that raised over $350 million for more than 40 beneficiaries, the Adopt-A-Schoool Programme, its community health tour, the Sagicor Foundation Scholarship Programme that disbursed over $18 million in scholarships this year, among numerous donations to the health and education sectors.