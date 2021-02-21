PHOTO: SALADA'S TABLET PUSH
Salada Foods Jamaica Manager Dianna Blake Bennett (right) and Jebb Memorial Basic School Principal Leonie Salmon Wong-Sue (left) show class 3 students Daniel
Smith and Jada Brown how to use their newly acquired tablets, courtesy of Salada Foods, during a handover session on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Spanish Town
Road-based school. Salada anounced a $1.5-million donation to the school as part of its substantial effort to help teachers and students stay connected and cope with
challenges brought on by COVID-19
