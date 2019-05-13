PHOTO: Saludo, Senor Blanco!

Stephen Price (left), Flow Jamaica country manager, expresses his appreciation to his former Spanish teacher, Horace White, or “Senor Blanco” as he is affectionately called. Price visited St George's College, his alma mater, on Wednesday, May 8, celebrated nationally as Teacher's Day. Price presented White with a new mobile device and a gift basket in celebration of his more than 35 years at the school.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT