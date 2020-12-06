Sam Sharpe College commits to greater inclusion of disabled

THE onslaught of COVID-19 has highlighted pre-existing inequalities and exclusion as it pertains to persons with disabilities, but Sam Sharpe Teachers' College (SSTC) is committed to disability inclusion in the midst of the pandemic.

Dr Lorna Gow-Morrison principal at SSTC said the institution manifests its programmes and specifically special education as an investment in a common future as, globally, the need for disability inclusion is critical.

This manifestation, according to Gow-Morrison who was speaking at webinar last Thursday under the theme 'Supporting Disabilities in the COVID-19 Pandemic', is reflected in a 200 per cent increase in enrolment to special education programmes.

“The 2030 agenda for sustainable development implores us to leave no one behind and SSTC has been responding to the call. The SSTC is one of three colleges training special education teachers in Jamaica. Our Special Education Department is committed to the task at hand. Through the last three years there has been a 200 per cent increase in enrolment in special education,” she said, adding there has been a 100 per cent increase in the enrolment of male students.

She added: “Differentiated nurturing, inclusive of confidence-building activities, has increased the throughput rate of the Special Education Department by at least 50 per cent.”

But, despite the positive take-up of programmes, Gow-Morrison said there is need for more special education specialists to impact policy, curriculum and practice, and for increased competencies and education opportunities for the disabled community.

To help stem the problem, Gow-Morrison said SSTC has collaborated with The University of the West Indies, Mona, to offer a master's degree in special and inclusive education come 2021. They are currently accepting applications.

But for guest speaker Dr Wendel Abel, apart from needing more specialists, there is need for greater acknowledgement of the disabled community in society.

“They are vulnerable and we need to acknowledge them at this point in time and recognise that they, too, are affected and more so at this point in time, we just need to reach out, remember them, and connect with them...those who work with special needs have to go the extra mile everyday to innovate and come up with new strategies and do things differently to meet their needs. People with special needs are very vulnerable, we have to remember them and extend ourselves to ensure we address their needs in the pandemic,” he said.