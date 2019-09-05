Samuda backs board of Edna Manley College

EDUCATION Minister Karl Samuda says the decision by the board of Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts (EMCVPA) to temporarily remove principal Dr Nicholeen DeGrasse-Johnson from her post, should be respected.

At yesterday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, Samuda stressed that she has not been fired. However, he did not clarify conflicting media reports as to whether she was sent on leave or suspended.

Over the past few months, EMCVPA has been in the spotlight after allegations of sexual harassment of a female student, by a male lecturer, emerged.

Last week, students protested outside the school, and faculty and staff members have been up in arms about the board's handling of the situation.

“The information available to me suggests that the decision taken by the board is one that should be respected. The fact of the matter is that if you're dealing with a matter as heavily charged — emotionally, structurally, operationally — as this is, and if in the deliberations that have taken place the board collectively have come to an understanding that it would facilitate a proper review of the management structures within the institution and to give the level of comfort to the students, who are most important here, and to have the institution put on a basis that restores respect for that institution...then we have no other alternative than to give them the opportunity to do that job, which they are assigned to do, and report to the ministry and we will then report to the Cabinet,” he stated.

Samuda pointed out that a leave of absence in circumstances such as these is not unusual.

“In some instances, heads of organisations have voluntarily sought to step aside to facilitate investigations — to be free of any possible inferences with respect to the influence of the head of the organisation,” he said.

The minister said he believes that the board took the correct action and that he will await the findings of the investigation, which will now be undertaken with the new board.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has approved a new board of directors for the institution, including six new members.

Seven members of the previous board have been retained; they are: Marigold Harding, who remains as chairman; attorney-at-law Donahue Martin, who is now vice-chairman; Dr L'Antoinette Stines; Winston Ewart; Winston McKane; Emprezz Golding; and Kachine Martin. DeGrasse-Johnson remains an ex-officio member.

The new board members are: Dr Tamika Benjamin; Professor Sylvia Kouwenberg; Coleen Douglas; Dorraine Reid; Jo-Anne Archibald; and Alison Dixon-Stone.

A “witch-hunt” is how some, who are in support of the embattled principal, have described the events leading up to her leave of absence from the institution.

Communications Director Coleen Douglas told the Jamaica Observer last week, that staff and faculty members have met with the board since the controversy erupted, but that there has been no resolution in relation to their concerns.

They wrote in a letter to the board: “Many of us at the college are deeply concerned and wish to take issue with the ways in which (board) action against the principal has in many ways held little to no regard for its effect on the wider college community.”

They urged the board to desist from any further action, “and from further disrupting the operations of the institution”.