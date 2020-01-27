Samuda condemns 'dastardly' killing of Vauxhall school teacher

Minister with responsibility for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda has condemned as a dastardly act, the killing of 36-year-old Carl Samuels, a teacher at the Vauxhall High School in East Kingston.

Samuels was reportedly attacked by two gunmen on Saturday evening as he gathered material from his car and was in the process of closing the school compound. The teacher who was reported to be a licensed firearm holder managed to take out one of his attackers. He, however, died on the way to hospital. He was the husband of one of the vice-principals at the school.

Samuda says the lack of regard for human life is being manifested in wanton attacks on citizens of various ages and background. He is appealing for eyewitnesses to share any information they may have that could help the police in their investigation of the killing.

Minister Samuda also extended his condolences to the family of Samuels and the Vauxhall community, noting that the ministry would continue to provide support through counselling.