Samuda condemns killing of correctional officer over contraband

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security Matthew Samuda expressed condolence to the family and friends of 32-year-old correctional officer (CO) Jimel Westney who was allegedly stabbed to death by an inmate at the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town on Friday.

Samuda said in a press statement Saturday that Westney was performing his assigned duties during the facilities' unlocking process, when he was attacked and stabbed by the inmate who was not named.

“The officer passed away a short while ago while undergoing treatment at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine. I am truly saddened at the news. I join all of Jamaica in extending my condolences to CO Westney's family, friends and indeed to all correctional officers.

The incident underscores the need for urgent legislative reform and capital investment to tackle the problem of contraband,” said Senator Samuda.

He added: “Contraband represents a threat to the safety of our team and the rest of Jamaica. Our team is hurting and the necessary arrangements for counselling are being made.”

Samuda did not give details of what contraband was involved in the incident which led to the death of the correctional officer.