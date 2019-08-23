Samuda: PEP placement wouldn't be an issue if...

SENIOR government Minister Karl Samuda says if all the country's schools were at “an acceptable level”, the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) assessment being used for high school placement would not be an issue.

Samuda, who has had oversight of the education portfolio since Ruel Reid was sacked as minister in March, was addressing the final day of Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) 55th Annual General Conference on Wednesday, which was held at Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in St James.

“If it were a situation where all our schools had been elevated to an acceptable level where no stigma was attached to any high school; [if] we had an adequate supply of classrooms, desks, chairs, books; if we were living in an environment of absolute equity where every child had an opportunity to start from the same point in life and where respect was given to all our teaching institutions, there would be no need for PEP other than to assess and pinpoint the weaknesses and the areas of additional development of each child — the placement [of children] would not be a problem,” Samuda said.

PEP, which replaced the Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT) earlier this year as the national secondary school entrance test, is aimed at assessing students' knowledge as well as their demonstration of 21st-century skills, such as critical thinking and communication.

The government minister said PEP has two primary objectives: Placing students in secondary schools and pinpointing, with laser accuracy, the areas of a child's development that needs attention.

He continued: “Placement is a problem because of the situation that exists in the country, where a vast quantity of our students is not starting from the same starting block where we celebrate the top 35 to 50 per cent of the total cohort.

“And...we put on functions to heap praises, deservedly, on those who have done well, but they are selected from the top half of the total population of students in the country — from the top 35 schools of the country out of 171 — while the majority have to struggle with the challenges that confront them every day,” Samuda explained.

In the meantime, he has called on members of the over 25,000-strong JTA to try to get their president to fully accept PEP.

“The consequences of division are too expensive. We are charged with the responsibility of seeing to the care and development of the most important assets that the country has — our children. We, as adults, are given the responsibility to see to it that this generation coming is better than our generation and that there is constant mobility and equity and opportunities for every child,” said Samuda.

He stressed that there can be no division.

“I appeal to you to use whatever influence you might have on the president to get him to fully accept all aspects, notwithstanding reservations that I know will continue to linger — and there's nothing wrong with that, it is healthy, it keeps those who are the practitioners on their toes so I welcome that — but let us not be antagonistic about it,” Samuda urged.

Samuda also had a message for the newly installed JTA president, Owen Speid, who had called for the release of percentage scores from the PEP assessment: “...We will be inviting you and your team to sit with us at the ministry, to go through all aspects of the system used in the preparation and completion of the recent exercise.”

For the PEP assessment, the grade six students were tested in three areas over a three-week period, including a performance task test on March 27 and 28, an ability test on February 26, and a curriculum-based test on April 16 and 17.

Results from the assessment showed that fewer than 10 per cent of the students, who sat the examination, demonstrated limited or no evidence of the required competencies and skills for readiness in grade seven, in all subject areas.

A total of 42,846 students were registered for the exam. Of the figure, 22,298 were males and 20,538 females.

The three-day JTA conference was held under the theme: 'Empowering Educators: Retooling, Innovating, Networking for Sustainable development'.