Samuda rejects call for corporal punishment

ROSE HALL, St James — Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information Karl Samuda says while corporal punishment might have been effective in the past, there is no place for that form of penalty now.

“I understand that kind of discipline but those days are over... and we shouldn't need to think of even returning to it,” Samuda said in his address on the final day of the three-day Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) 55th Annual General Conference at Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa in St James on Wednesday.

The conference was held under the theme: 'Empowering Educators: Retooling, Innovating & Networking for Sustainable Development'.

Monday night, during his investiture ceremony, JTA President Owen Speid suggested that while corporal punishment is outlawed in schools, it may be a good idea to administer the punishment on reckless drivers on the loose on the nation's roads.

“While there is a shift from administering corporal punishment to our children, it may be high time that some of these reckless adults, called drivers, receive corporal punishment for the mayhem, strain and pain they inflict on the society,” Speid suggested.

“The killing and maiming of people due to reckless driving on our roads are causes for concern. Stiffer penalties may be necessary when these perpetrators are found.”

He went further to recommend the cat-o-nine whipping for reckless drivers.

“What about the cat-o-nine, is it still on the books? They [reckless motorists] should be regularly reminded of their evils, and we should look at bringing back that cat-o-nine,” Speid said.

In its latest crash report the Road Safety Unit says 278 people have lost their lives in 253 fatal crashes on the roads so far this year.

Pedestrians account for 25 per cent of the road users killed since the start of the year, while private motor vehicle drivers account for 15 per cent of the road users killed.

Motorcyclists account for 30 per cent of the road deaths since the start of the year.