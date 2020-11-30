Sandals again wins big at 2020 World Travel Awards

Sandals Resorts International (SRI) was Friday recognised as the World's Leading All-Inclusive Company for the 25th consecutive year at the 27th annual World Travel Awards Grand Final. The prestigious award was one of four accolades secured by the Jamaican-owned resort brand, solidifying its position as an industry trailblazer in the all-inclusive space.

Beaches Resorts, the company's all-inclusive for families and couples, was also recognised as the World's Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand 2020 for the 23rd consecutive year.

Beaches currently operates three resorts spanning Jamaica and the Turks & Caicos Islands, and has a fourth resort coming to the island of St Vincent and The Grenadines.

Additionally, Sandals Grenada — the resort known for its industry-defining innovation with private plunge pools, cascading waterfalls, unparalleled Love Nest Butler Suites and Five-Star Global Gourmet dining at 10 different restaurants — was named World's Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2020. Sandals Grenada was also recognised as Grenada's Best Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Hotel 2020 by the World MICE Awards, the World Travel Awards' sister event.

“We are beyond humbled to be recognised as the world's leading all-inclusive company by the World Travel Awards for 25 consecutive years. Despite the challenges faced by the travel industry over the course of 2020, these awards are a testament to the brand's resilience and to the team's continued dedication to ensuring Sandals Resorts is a brand customers can always trust,” a company release quotes Sandals founder and Chairman Gordon “Butch” Stewart, who is also chairman of this newspaper.

Sandals's sister company, Island Routes Caribbean Adventures, was also recognised by the World Travel Awards as the World's Leading Caribbean Attraction Company for the 10th year. Island Routes offers guests off-property experiences that truly immerse them in the local culture and beauty of the islands.

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the sole purpose of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in all areas of the world's travel and tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year the World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective successes within each key geographical region.