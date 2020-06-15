Sandals distributes additional care packages to J'can team members

SANDALS Resorts International (SRI) recently issued its third set of care packages to team members across the island in a continued show of support for staff since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of the company's resorts in March.

At that time, team members received packages of essential groceries, fruits and vegetables, and a substantial portion of protein. This latest package, thanks to the company's partnership with local farmers, saw team members receiving a wide assortment of vegetables and ground provisions, along with another portion of protein.

“In our near 40-year history, our company has never experienced anything like this where we were forced to close all our resorts. Our team members have never been in this position before and so we know our team is facing unforeseen challenges. As always, we are committed to supporting our team in as many ways as possible,” a company release quotes SRI Deputy Chairman Adam Stewart.

“Despite the challenges, we were able to keep all our team members at partial salary for an extended period of time, and we've covered all team member medical premiums throughout the closure period and are still doing so. We realise that beyond this however, there is the need for further assistance. Our team members have families to care for and provide for and these care packages are our way of stepping in to assist, even as we continue to navigate these challenges together,” added Stewart, who is also deputy chairman of the Jamaica Observer.

Grateful for the support provided by the company thus far, Andrene Graham, room attendant at Sandals Negril, said, “It's been trying times for me since COVID-19 and I am more than grateful for what the chairman and deputy chairman have done for us with the care packages. This is the third time we've collected packages and every one I've collected reminds me how blessed I am when I see the quality and variety of items. I don't have to go to the supermarket or market for a while. The commitment to the staff is appreciated. We are family and I feel the love.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Sapphire Johnson, entertainment coordinator at Sandals Montego Bay. “It is really heart-warming to see a company like Sandals really going the extra mile for its team members in the form of donating care packages, especially during this pandemic,” Johnson said. “This is now the third care package I am receiving from Sandals Montego Bay and they have gone a long way in helping while I have been at home. My appreciation is not even for the care packages themselves, but what they stand for and the fact that my company, the company I work for, continues to have my interest at heart. Big up, Sandals.”