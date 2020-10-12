Sandals encourages travel advisors to 'Learn, Book, Earn'

A number of travel advisors are currently in the island at Sandals and Beaches resorts as part of the company's new incentive programme dubbed “Learn, Book, Earn”.

Since the start of October, travel advisors across the United States and Canada have been encouraged by the resort chain to visit its resorts to experience the product, and in particular, the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness.

The goal, according to a release from Sandals, is that the advisors be allowed to sample the resort chain's myriad luxury-included facilities, just as their clients would.

The Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness are additional protocols and guaranteed cleanliness standards to ensure heightened health and safety measures for guests seeking peace of mind in the Caribbean during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first-hand experience of the travel advisors will in turn build the confidence of their clients that the protocols are in place and working, the release said.

Ten rooms per resort have been allocated each week for this new incentive, which will culminate in January 2021.

Travel advisors Barb and Michael Strait, who were part of a group feted at a special cocktail reception at Sandals Royal Caribbean and Sandals Montego Bay last Friday evening, said they were excited to be a part of the “Learn, Book, Earn” programme, as it afforded them a first-hand view of the Sandals product, which they will be happy to report on to their many clients who are interested in coming to Jamaica.

For a number of the advisors, it was also their first time holidaying in Jamaica as they had previously only experienced stop-overs on cruise ships to the island. They described the new incentive as an invaluable one, the release said, and pledged to make it Jamaica and Sandals in the future.