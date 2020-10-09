Sandals Foundation expands back-to-school tablet campaign

THE Sandals Foundation is helping to make the transition a little easier for students across the Caribbean, as more and more schools are faced with replacing or diversifying in-person instruction with some form of distance learning.

On Monday this week, the organisation expanded its Lessons Alive social media campaign to raise funds for purchasing digital tablets for vulnerable primary school students across the region.

Each contribution of US$200 goes towards the purchase of a brand new tablet. And, as a further show of its commitment to the cause, the Sandals Foundation will match the donation up to 500 tablets – doubling its impact and reach.

With deputy chairman of Sandals Resorts International and President of the Sandals Foundation Adam Stewart leading the charge, and working alongside its valued partners, team members, and well-wishers, the foundation took to social media to galvanise support for its remote learning goal.

“We are absolutely encouraged by the positive response since launching this expanded focus of our Lessons Alive campaign. In less than 24 hours, we've secured more than 400 tablets. The Sandals Foundation has always placed a priority on education and with this campaign, we can help ensure our children have as much support as possible,” said Stewart.

In August, the Sandals Foundation launched the Lessons Alive campaign to help families across the Caribbean prepare for the new academic year.

Since then, the team has effected the construction of multiple, proper, hand-wash stations across 18 schools to foster better hygiene practices and sourced school supplies for students.

Now, throughout the months of October and November, the campaign will focus on assessing the remote learning landscape and assisting where there is a need across the seven countries in which it operates — Jamaica, Antigua, St Lucia, The Bahamas, Grenada, Barbados and The Turks & Caicos Islands.

Heidi Clarke, executive director at the Sandals Foundation, says the campaign's newly expanded focus will help lessen the digital divide.

“For many families here in the Caribbean, access to the Internet, computers, and digital devices are severely limited or non-existent, but together, we can change that. This campaign will help us raise much-needed funds to purchase the devices needed to help primary school students in tourism-dependent communities continue their formal learning programme,” Clarke said.

People are invited to join in the efforts by donating to 'Education' at www.sandalsfoundation.org. One hundred per cent of every dollar donated will go directly to remote learning resources.