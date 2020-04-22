Sandals Foundation, Island Routes partner in Earth Day campaign

Sandals Foundation and Island Routes have joined forces in an online campaign to spread a message of hope and healing across the world in commemoration of Earth Day being observed today.

The #HopeforHealing2020 campaign, which was launched on both companies' social media platforms, invites people to light a candle as a symbol of healing and share a message of hope for the planet and each other.

Over the last 50 years, the world has come together on April 22 to mobilise support and action for environmental protection.

This year, in light of the unique reality of the COVID-19 pandemic which has infected more than 2.4 million people in 213 countries, Heidi Clarke, executive director of Sandals Foundation, said the campaign honours Mother Earth, even as people stay home to keep safe.

“Right across the globe, people are sharing in the emotions of fear, anxiety, and concern. We may not be able to meet each other outdoors and take part in the usual group conservation projects, but we can pay homage to the gifts of the earth and create a global chain of gratitude,” Clarke is quoted in a news release.

The partnership is the perfect alignment of both organisations' mandates which, for Sandals Foundation is to inspire hope by implementing sustainable programmes that improve the lives of Caribbean people, and for Island Routes, to connect people to the outdoors through experiences unique to each destination.

Ryan Terrier, vice-president of operations at Island Routes, said this campaign provides the perfect opportunity for people to travel across national borders and celebrate the outdoors.

“Although we cannot be outside right now, we can share in the beauty of the outdoors through photos and send messages of gratitude and love for each other in anticipation of the time when we can once again meet and enjoy nature's beauty,” Terrier said.

Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Caribbean, Sandals Resorts International and Sandals Foundation have been executing a number of projects to strengthen local health care systems and support some of the most vulnerable groups in the region.

Additionally, Island Routes has directed proceeds from its tours to support the elderly in local infirmaries.

This campaign is an additional way to show solidarity with people working to contain the virus and those who are serving on the front lines as essential workers.

People wishing to take part in the campaign are asked to:

1. Record a video with a message of gratitude, and light a candle as a symbol of healing, or upload your best nature photo with a message of gratitude and your hope for the world.

2. Post video or photo on social media on Earth Day — Wednesday, April 22, 2020 — using hashtag #HopeForHealing2020 and make sure to identify what geographic location of the world you are in quarantine.

3. Tag friends to help spread more words of hope. You can also tag Sandals Foundation (@sandalsfdn) and Island Routes (@islandroutes), which will, in turn, share the personal messages on their official platforms.