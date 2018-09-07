Sandals Foundation, NERHA bring excitement to Gully Road in Boscobel

THERE was excitement in Gully Road, Boscobel, St Mary last Friday as scores of students and adults turned out to the first health fair and back-to-school treat in their community — a partnership between Sandals Foundation and the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA).

The community started buzzing from as early at 9:00 am as the children and their parents/guardians received medical attention from the NERHA team and a wide assortments of school supplies courtesy of the Sandals Foundation.

School supplies included composition books, pencils, pens, erasers, rulers, sharpeners, glue stickss, markers, construction paper, folder leaves, geometry sets, school bags, crayons, colouring books, colouring pencils and folders, to ensure that the children had all the materials they needed for the start of school.

Executive director for the Sandals Foundation Heidi Clarke, in wishing the students success in the new school year, said: “The Sandals Foundation is invested in the education of children across the region as we work together with stakeholders to help students reach their full potential. As our children head back to school this September, I also want to implore all teachers, parents, neighbours, and guardians to remember all children are our responsibility, take the time to guide and safeguard them, enabling them to find their way to a bright future.”

Doctors and nurses from the Port Maria Health Centre were kept busy doing medicals for children heading back to school and checking adults as well.

Gully Road resident Charmaine Edwards said she was grateful for the fair in her community, which is the first one they have ever had. “I think I speak for the entire community when I say we are very happy to have this fair here. We have never had a fair like this in this community where both children and their parents could come and get their medicals done as well as get school supplies so we are very thankful to the Sandals Foundation and the doctors and nurses.” Edwards is also the mother of Sandals Foundation “Care for Kids” Scholarship recipient Richard Johnson.

“This is excellent all the way… Thumbs up!” said Garfield Keane, another community member. “The whole community benefited.”

“Today's health fair and back-to-school treat was a real success,” said Lyndsay Isaacs, Sandals Resorts regional public relations manager. “The community members were appreciative and very accommodating in assisting us to set up this morning and came out in their numbers to receive our tokens and services.”

“Special thanks to the team from NERHA, the Sandals Foundation volunteers and the community for coming out and making the day the success it was,” she added.

More than 130 residents benefited from the fair.