Sandals Foundation plants 500 trees in MoBay forestry reserve

THE Sandals Foundation has planted more than 500 trees in Montego Bay Valley Forestry Reserve as part of its Adopt-a-Hillside programme, launched last Friday, in association with the Forestry Department.

According to the foundation, 30 volunteers from Sandals hotels in the Montego Bay region traversed the mountainous hillside terrain in St James, planting the first tranche of Cedar and Mahoe trees. The second phase of the initiative will see additional seedlings being planted during the May to June 2020 tree-planting season, as mandated by the Forestry Department.

Two point six hectares of prime forest lands have been adopted by the Sandals Foundation with an aim of planting 1,537 seedlings, the foundation said in a release.

The release said the programme is valued at $1.24 million and forms part of a memorandum of understanding with the Forestry Department.

Addressing volunteers during the tree planting, Ian Wallace, regional manager for North West Forestry Operations, lauded the foundation for its efforts in preserving the environment, noting that the “input would go a far way in assisting the Government's goal of planting three million trees islandwide”.

Heidi Clarke, executive director of the Sandals Foundation, said the tree-planting initiative forms part of the organisation's commitment to improving environmental health and safety for communities through targeted partnerships.

“The Sandals Foundation's Adopt-a-Hillside initiative forms part of our wider mandate of implementing projects that lead to the sustainable improvement of the environment. This programme will contribute to the long-term reforestation efforts of Jamaica and achieving our 2030 national development vision for the sustainable management of our natural resources.”

Annet Bailey, Montego Bay resident and 2018 Prestige Team Member at Sandals Montego Bay, said she was pleased to be part of a project that was protecting the environment and expressed hope that the efforts would reduce the water run-off often experienced from the hillsides.