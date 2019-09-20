Sandals Foundation pumps $7m into schools ahead of academic year
SEVEN schools benefited from infrastructural upgrades valued at $5 million ahead of the new school year, through assistance from Sandals Foundation.
In fact, the foundation invested another $2 million in book grants and scholarships for students for the 2019/2020 academic year.
In a press release this week, Sandals Foundation Executive Director Heidi Clarke explained that the works were executed at Roseville Play and Learn Early Childhood Institution and Preparatory School in St Elizabeth; Culloden Infant School and Kings Primary School in Westmoreland; Moneague Teachers College Basic School, Seville Golden Pre-School and Stewart Town Basic School in St Ann; and Constant Spring Primary in St Andrew.
The infrastructural upgrades, according to Clarke, involved, “the outfitting of computer labs, repairing and upgrading computers, replacing classroom furniture, creating sick bays, upgrading bathrooms, surfacing play areas, and erecting and repairing school fencing for improved security”.
Principal at Roseville Play and Learn Early Childhood Institution and Preparatory School, Rosalee Campbell, expressed delight after receiving computers and furniture to establish a computer lab.
“We are so grateful for this gift which was born out of a letter written in May by our former Head Girl Anya Barracks. This computer lab will not only help transform the learning process for our students and teachers, but for parents and members of the wider community who wish to develop their computer skills,” Campbell is quoted as saying.
According to the release, the foundation's activities form part of its strategic approach to developing an education system which aids in the holistic development of the nation's children.
“Today's society not only requires the strategic development of a child's intellectual potential, but also their emotional, social, artistic, and creative capacity. Through targeted infrastructural improvements, we can create a nurturing, physical space that enhances the learning environment to allow our children to achieve their full potential,” the Sandals Foundation executive director said.
This year, Sandals Foundation celebrates 10 years of implementing educational programmes that see to the development of both adults and children. Through the continuous support of its partners and donors, close to 170,000 students and 578 schools have benefited from programmes since 2009, the release said.
