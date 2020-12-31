Sandals Grenada team members, guests return negative COVID results; few pending

SANDALS Grenada said yesterday that based on the second round of COVID-19 testing which was conducted by the island's Ministry of Health on December 23, soon after the first test and within the accepted incubation period, the results are now available and of the 432 team members tested, all have returned negative PCR test results.

The resort, in a release, said the 14 team members originally identified as part of the 'cluster' were also retested soon after, and so far 12 have received negative PCR test results. The results of two remain pending, it said.

“With respect to the team member and her family who were also identified as part of the original 'cluster' connected to Sandals, both her and all members of her family have received negative PCR tests after being retested,” the release said.

In addition, it said the 11 guests identified as being positive were also retested immediately upon their return to the United States from Grenada, and nine have received negative results.

“They had both PCR and antigen tests, which confirmed they do not have or ever had any trace of the virus in their system. We await the results of one couple,” said Sandals.

The resort said despite the fact that virtually all team members and guests have returned negative results upon being retested, the hotel remains closed to new arrivals at the moment, as it continues to work closely with the Ministry of Health and the chief medical officer's office “to ensure that guests are able to return safely, and as we continue to do all we can to protect our team members and the wider public”.

Said Sandals: “We thank the ministry, particularly the nurses, doctors and lab technicians who worked tirelessly over this holiday period to ensure that all tests were carried out and results received.”