Sandals MoBay stages back-to-school event for team members

HUNDREDS of team members from Sandals Montego Bay benefited from a special back-to-school presentation at the resort yesterday.

The event, staged by the hotel in conjunction with the Sports and Social Club, saw team members being presented with school supplies, including school bags, books and other items needed to help prepare their children for the upcoming school term.

General Manager Carl Beviere, who was on hand to pack as well as assist in the distribution of the school supplies, said his resort was cognisant of the strain team members were facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during the period, and that the staging of the event was a way for the hotel to say thanks for their services and assist in their efforts.

“We realise that back-to-school time in Jamaica is a tough period, and this has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, so the resort in conjunction with the Sports and Social Club purchased the supplies for the team members who have children attending school,” Beviere noted.

“I am so thankful to the company for this wonderful gesture,” said 2017 Diamond Team Member of the Year Annette Bailey, who came on her day off to secure items for her children. “Every effort by the hotel to assist us is appreciated and we are grateful,” she said

Bailey also pointed to the care packages received by team members during the period when the hotel was closed and said it pointed to Sandals' commitment to its team members during a very difficult period.