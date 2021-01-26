Sandals MoBay stages housing expo for staff

SANDALS Montego Bay last Thursday staged a special 'Owning Your Own Home Expo' which provided team members with information on how to access housing units as well as build on land they already own.

The expo featured exhibits plus representatives from National Housing Trust, Geoland Title Ltd, Gateway Co-operative Credit Union, Jamaica National Bank, and Housing Association of Jamaica.

“We know that we are still in the COVID-19 pandemic but we want to ensure that our team members interested in owning a home are armed with all the relevant information,” said General Manager Carl Beviere. “And we were very pleased with the turnout; even many of those on their day off actually came in to receive the information from the experts.”

Beviere said the expo was part of the resort's continuing staff relations efforts aimed at making the working environment as comfortable and educational as possible.

Winsome Bailey, Montego Bay branch manager for Geoland Title, said her team was pleased to be a part of the Sandals expo as “most people don't understand the extent of having a title for the land they occupy and the fact that securing such a title means they can use it for collateral”. Bailey said her representatives were pleased with the response of the team members, who were hungry for information, with many expressing satisfaction with the knowledge gleaned.

Gateway Co-operative Credit Union marketing and sales representative Admarie Ricketts said her company was happy to assist in providing affordable mortgages for the Sandals team members at very competitive rates, as the hospitality sector is a very important one to the country.