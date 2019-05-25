Sandals Resorts improve child safety on Labour Day

SOME 200 volunteers from Sandals South Coast, worked together to paint a section of Carmel Basic School during Labour Day activities. Beaches and Grand Pineapple resorts participated in Labour Day activities on Thursday, painting and refurbishing a number of schools, with special emphasis on child safety.

The teams painted buildings and playground fixtures, renovated furniture, and constructed signs as the resort chain ensured that hundreds of lives were impacted by their Labour Day activities.

In the Montego Bay region, 60 team members drawn from Sandals Montego Bay, Sandals Royal Caribbean, and Sandals Inn painted the entire exterior, classrooms, bathrooms, principal's office, and mural at Barrett Town All-Age School.

The resort workers were assisted by soldiers from the Jamaica Defence Force stationed in the areas as part of the state of public emergency team, as well as members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and other community groups.

The project was also visited by Tourism Minister Ed Bartlett, who is also the Member of Parliament for the constituency in which the school is located. Minister Bartlett lauded the Sandals team for their outstanding work in transforming the school, and their role as good corporate citizens.

Principal of Barrett Town All-Age, Ventrice Edwards was also effusive in her praise for the Sandals team members. “We at the school are over the moon at your efforts, and we cannot thank you enough. The students will be absolutely surprised and thrilled when they return to school,” Edwards said.

In the Negril region, buses and vans laden with construction material and eager volunteers from Sandals, Beaches and Grand Pineapple resorts focused on West End Early Childhood Institution. More than 30 volunteers dedicated a few hours painting items on the playground, and also making and installing positive signs and affirmations around the premises. The team also carried carpenters who changed out old, rotten wood to newer ones, giving some classrooms a fresh, new look.

Team members from Sandals South Coast, meanwhile, refreshed the primary and basic schools in the deep rural community of Carmel in Westmoreland. The 81-year-old Carmel Primary received a fresh coat of paint and minor carpentry work, while the basic school received a much-needed external makeover. School supplies were also donated to both schools.

A total of 78 volunteers from the properties in the Ochi region (Sandals Ochi Beach Resort, Sandals Royal Plantation, Sandals Golf & Country Club, and Beaches Ocho Rios) took part in this year's project at Port Maria Infant School in St Mary. The scope of work done included: landscaping, painting and improvement of the play area.