Sandals Resorts International receives top honours at 2020 awards

SANDALS Resorts International once again walked away with top honours at the recently concluded Agents' Choice Awards, claiming the title of Favourite Hotel Brand – All Inclusive for the 21st consecutive year.

The Sandals Foundation, the resort company's philanthropic arm, was also honoured and was named Favourite Responsible/Philanthropic Travel Foundation for the second consecutive year, a release from the resort company said.

The Agents' Choice Awards were established in 1999 and are conducted by Toronto-based Baxter Media and its flagship publications, Canadian Travel Press and Travel Courier. The annual readership survey is the largest sampling of Canadian travel agents who select their favourite travel suppliers in various award categories, the release said. This year, even during the novel coronavirus pandemic, close to 6,000 Canadian travel professionals cast their votes in 38 categories.

According to the release, the Agents' Choice Awards are a staple of the Canadian travel industry and this year's awardees were recognised during a virtual gala ceremony held on October 1.

Commenting on the company's success at the awards, Sandals Resorts International's Deputy Chairman Adam Stewart said: “Our travel agents are among our most important partners and it's always amazing to know that they think as highly of us as we do them. Our relationship with our travel agents in Canada and, indeed, in all of our markets, is extremely important to us and to receive awards like these, as voted by travel agents and for this many consecutive years, is truly rewarding and humbling.”

Stewart's sentiments were echoed by Maureen Barnes-Smith, director of sales and marketing, Unique Vacations Canada Inc, affiliate of the worldwide representatives for Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts.

She said, “2020 has certainly been a challenging year for the travel industry, but without question, it has put the spotlight on the importance of travel advisors. But, of course, that's something we've always known at Sandals and Beaches Resorts, and our continued support of Canadian travel advisors remains steadfast.”