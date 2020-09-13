Sandals Royal stages back-to-school event for team members

Hundreds of team members from Sandals Royal Caribbean benefited from a special back-to-school presentation at the resort last Friday.

The event, staged by the hotel as part of its staff welfare programme, saw team members being presented with school supplies, including school bags, books and other items, needed to help prepare their children for the upcoming school term.

Acting General manager Dawn Smith, who was on hand to pack as well as assist in the distribution of the school supplies, said her resort was cognisant of the strain team members were facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly during the period when school was about to reopen and this was a way for the hotel to say thanks for their services and assist in their efforts.

“Back-to-school time in Jamaica is a tough, and this has been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, so the resort purchased the supplies for the team members who have children attending school,” Smith noted.

“Our team members are our most important assets and we try and show them how much we appreciate their efforts and sacrifices,” Smith observed.

“I am so thankful to the company for this wonderful gesture,” raved Garfield Gordon from the dining room, who secures items for his child who is going back to school shortly. “Every effort by the hotel to assist us is appreciated and we are grateful,” he said

Assistant Human Resources Manager Anecia Pryce also pointed to the care packages received by team members during the period when the hotel was closed and said it pointed to Sandals' commitment to its team members during a very difficult period.

Sandals Royal Caribbean continues to show appreciation for the team members with several welfare programmes including special welcome to work upgraded breakfast where managers are on hand to serve members of the team as they arrive to work early in the morning.