Sandals says it won't cower to 'baseless' lawsuit

Sandals Resorts International has labelled as baseless, both in fact and law, a class action lawsuit filed against the company in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida last week, and has said that it “will be vigorously defended” by the Jamaican hotel chain.

New Jersey resident Vitali Feldman, who said he vacationed at a Sandals Resorts in 2017, 2018, and 2019, has claimed in the lawsuit that Sandals charges guests 12 per cent tax rates but instead of handing over the money to local governments, keeps the funds.

However, Sandals, which shares the same ownership as this newspaper, has rubbished the claim.

“The assertion that Sandals has not paid taxes due to the government is categorically false. We are proud to be the Caribbean's largest private employer and in many of the countries in which we operate, we are the biggest economic contributor and taxpayer. Our operations in all territories have been subject to regular audits that have, without exception, always delivered clean reports,” Sandals said in a press statement.

“Class action lawsuits,” Sandals added, “are often intended to coerce a company into settlement to avoid high litigation costs and negative publicity. We have never imposed unlawful and inappropriate charges on our guests and will not cower to false tactics that claim otherwise.”

“In this digital age – when anybody can say anything, however untrue – trust and track record remain paramount. Our reputation and relationships with our valued guests are four decades in the making, which is why our guests continue to put their faith in us, year after year,” the resort chain said.

“For these reasons, Sandals intends to fight this lawsuit to the end, as nothing less than a clean slate will do,” the company insisted.