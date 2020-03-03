Sandals team members mentor Flanker students

MANAGERS and team members from Sandals Resorts Montego Bay region recently launched a mentorship programme at the Flanker Primary and Junior High School by sharing special sessions with grades 5 and 6 students who are sitting Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations this year.

The resorts – Sandals Montego Bay and Royal Caribbean – have also been assisting with providing meals for students attending the new PEP Saturday classes so they have a proper nutrition programme as they prepare for the exams.

The mentors shared life experiences, staged role-plays and generally sought to build the self-esteem of the students, as well as heighten their confidence before and after the much-anticipated exams.

The mentorship session will take place once per month.

The students, said a Sandals release, were grateful for the advice and love shared by the team and thanked them for caring.

“Our team here at Sandals were very receptive to the idea of mentoring students from Flanker Primary and Junior High,” said Ian Spencer, the company's regional public relations manager for Montego Bay. “We decided to provide the support for students sitting PEP exams as we understand the level of anxiety associated with those exams,” added Spencer, who spearheads the programme.

Spencer pointed out that his team members were cognisant of the fact that with the educational system facing a number of challenges, students were in need of role models and guidance. “We understand what these kids are going through as we have all been there. This is really a labour of love and one we are very happy to perform,” Spencer said.

The Sandals regional PR manager was full of praise for the efforts of new Flanker Principal Collette Barnes, who, since taking up the post a few months ago, had been pushing for more assistance for that school, particularly in getting Saturday classes off the ground.

“The principal has been in touch with us and has sought our assistance in providing meals for the PEP Saturday classes, and as good corporate citizens we are happy to partner,” Spencer said.

Barnes lauded the efforts of the Sandals team in coming to the assistance of the school and said she looked forward to a long-term working relationship. She, meanwhile, cited the need for additional computers as being a priority.