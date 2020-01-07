Sarah Newland-Martin to lead celebrations marking YMCA centenary year
THIRTY-FOUR years ago today, Sarah Newland, a severely disabled woman, became the associate general secretary and a mere two years later, the first woman general secretary, of the Kingston Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA) which marks its centenary in June this year.
Sarah Newland, now Newland-Martin, in those 34 years became the face of the YMCA, a household name and responsible for the molding of countless young men, while imparting swimming skills for countless more.
The longest serving general secretary of the Kingston YMCA, which plays a coordinating role at Boys' Town, she is also the national general secretary, which covers the YMCAs in Jamaica, and the best known Jamaican associated with the global organisation.
Newland-Martin is contemplating retirement this year-end, and if she does, will bring to a close an extraordinary story of grit and determination and success against overwhelming odds, for which she was awarded the Officer of the Order of Distinction (OD) by the Government of Jamaica.
Her achievements at the YMCA over the years include:
• The growth of the Youth Development Programme from a project to a school facilitated by the HEART Trust/NTA;
• The consolidation of Camp Hamilton and ownership of the property;
• The focus on special needs programmes for adults with disabilities;
• The rebuilding programme of the Kingston YMCA after a devastating fire in 1997;
• The consolidation of a swimming programme for schools, resulting in an increase of schools
participating in swimming;
• The Burger King Swimming competition involving over 1,000 children ages 4-12 years from preparatory
and primary schools across Jamaica and accredited by the National Aquatic Centre;
• The YMCA Leadership Development Training Programme serving young people from all walks of life
locally and internationally; and
• Setting up of cyber centres.
Newland-Martin will lead the YMCA into its centenary celebrations, starting with a church service on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the St Andrew Parish Church. Its main goal is to improve on its physical structure and to achieve financial stability.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy