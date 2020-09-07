Savanna-la-Mar hospital hosts activities for World Physiotherapy Week

THE Physiotherapy Department at Savanna-la-Mar Public General Hospital in Westmoreland will be hosting a series of activities to mark World Physiotherapy Week, starting today and running until September 13.

The week is being observed under the theme: 'Physiotherapists' role in helping people recover after COVID-19'. World Physiotherapy Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 9.

In an interview with JIS News, manager of physical therapy services at Savanna-la-Mar hospital, Angela Lawrence-McIntosh explained that a major feature of World Physiotherapy Week is an open day tomorrow, hosted by physiotherapists for orthopaedic patients receiving physical therapy.

The event will be held at Independence Park in Savanna-la-Mar, where the physical therapy clinic is now being housed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawrence-McIntosh said posters regarding physiotherapy for orthopaedic patients and rehabilitation of COVID-19 patients will be on display.

“We will also zoom in on patients who would have been exposed to COVID-19, and also the general population, to inform them of things that can be done for patients who have had exposure, who have been very ill, and the way that they can benefit from physical therapy,” she said.

Lawrence-McIntosh added that the physiotherapy team will also use the week's celebration to sensitise other medical staff on caring for children with cerebral palsy.

“On Thursday, a presentation will be made to the doctors at the hospital on cerebral palsy. Every year we would have had a cerebral palsy workshop but this year we won't have the children. [However], we will be doing it amongst ourselves and the rest of the medical staff,” she added.

World Physiotherapy Week is organised by the World Congress of Physical Therapists, of which there are 122 member countries, including Jamaica.

The week is used as an opportunity for physiotherapists from all over the world to raise awareness about the crucial contribution the profession makes to keeping people well, mobile and independent.