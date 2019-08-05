Scenes from Denbigh 2019

The 67th staging of the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show started yesterday, and Jamaica Observer photographer Joseph Wellington was there to capture the scenes.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT