Scenes from King's House

With the novel coronavirus influencing the way things are now being done, its impact was evident at yesterday's unusually subdued swearing-in ceremonies for Prime Minister Andrew Holness and four members of his Cabinet, as guests and dignitaries observed health and safety precautions and guidelines — such as mask- wearing — implemented to curb the spread of the virus. Jamaica Observer photographer captured some highlights.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT