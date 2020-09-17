PHOTOS: Scenes from Parliament
Leaders of the country's two main political parties, Prime Minister Andrew Holness of the Jamaica Labour Party (left) and president of the People's National Party and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Philips, greet each other on Tuesday at the first sitting of Parliament for the new term held at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)
Hugh Graham arrives at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston in fine style on Tuesday. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)
Retired politician Pearnel Charles Sr (centre) share a family moment with his children, Pearnel Jr and Michelle, Members of Parliament for Clarendon South Eastern and St Thomas Eastern, respectively, have a family moment at the Jamaica Conference Centre on Tuesday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
In keeping with measures implemented to slow and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Parliamentarians and guests observe social distancing guidelines at the opening of Parliament at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston on Tuesday. (Photo: Naphtali Junior)
Husband and wife duo Daryl Vaz and Ann-Marie, Members of Parliament for Portland Western and Portland Eastern, respectively, prepare to elbow bump each other yesterday at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston, during the first sitting of Parliament since the September 3 national polls. (Photo: Naphtali
Junior)
The Jamaica Labour Party's Everald Warmington, Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Western, shares a light moment with Member of Parliament for St Catherine Eastern Denise Daley of the People's National Party on Tuesday. (Photo: Garfield Robinson)
Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Western Hugh Graham and his wife Cindy ahead of the opening of the new parliamentary session at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston on Tuesday. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)
Juliet Holness, Member of Parliament for St Andrew East Rural and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, makes a glowing entrance to the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, for the first meeting of the House of Representatives since the September 3 General Election. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)
