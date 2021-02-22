Scenes from Sigma Run 2021
Marcus Banton gets an elbow bump from Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run patron Briana Williams yesterday.
Keveroy Venson, the overall winner in yesterday's Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run, gets two thumbs up from Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, CEO of Sagicor Bank, after the 5K race.
And they are off! Ruuners in yesterday's Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run in Kingston get off to a blazing start.
Justin Brooks celebrates while pushing his mother, Sasha Mckane, to the finishing line in the Sagicor Sigma Run wheelchair event yesterday.
Participants in yesterday's Sigma Run warm up before the 5K road race.
Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham (centre), CEO of Sagicor Bank, is joined by (from left) Mark Chisholm, executive vice-president of invidual Life insurance and sales, Sagicor life insurance company Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run patron Briana Williams; Marsha Lee, CEO of Annotto Bay Hospital; and Althea Gardner, CEO of Port Antonio Hospital, as they celebrate raising more than $42 million at the charity event yesterday.
(Photos: Karl Mclarty)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy