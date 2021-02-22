Scenes from Sigma Run 2021

Marcus Banton gets an elbow bump from Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run patron Briana Williams yesterday.

Keveroy Venson, the overall winner in yesterday's Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run, gets two thumbs up from Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham, CEO of Sagicor Bank, after the 5K race.

And they are off! Ruuners in yesterday's Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run in Kingston get off to a blazing start.

Justin Brooks celebrates while pushing his mother, Sasha Mckane, to the finishing line in the Sagicor Sigma Run wheelchair event yesterday.

Participants in yesterday's Sigma Run warm up before the 5K road race.

Chorvelle Johnson Cunningham (centre), CEO of Sagicor Bank, is joined by (from left) Mark Chisholm, executive vice-president of invidual Life insurance and sales, Sagicor life insurance company Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run patron Briana Williams; Marsha Lee, CEO of Annotto Bay Hospital; and Althea Gardner, CEO of Port Antonio Hospital, as they celebrate raising more than $42 million at the charity event yesterday.

(Photos: Karl Mclarty)