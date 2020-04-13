Scenes of Easter
A young man takes an Easter Sunday dive from the Kingston waterfront where several young people, in a not uncommon scene, spent the morning.
A young boy sets his bicycle among the pigeons in the vicinity of the Dumplin' Shop on Waltham Park Road.
Avrell Royal of Old Harbour Bay shows off her catch of the day — a five-pound Marget Grunt.
A sizeable crowd gathers at Old Harbour Bay Fishing Village on Thursday waiting their turn to buy fresh fish for the Easter weekend.
A man in Newlands Portmore who is believed to be of the Rastafarian faith said on Thursday that he was praying for COVID-19 healing on behalf of the nation. (Photos: Garfield Robinson and Joseph Wellington)
A cargo train laden with bauxite passes through the Bog Walk station yesterday.
Carlton Prince, a 65-year-old fisherman from Old Harbour Bay nets a catch of a sprat in anticipation of the Easter fish sales.
This man wears what appears to be a chemical mask as he does his shopping in Linstead, St Catherine, yesterday, making the point that he is taking no chances with the novel coronavirus.
Fisherman Dane Dickens lays out his catch for the day at the Froum Fishing Village in Portmore, St Catherine
