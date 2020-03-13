Schools out

PRIME MINISTER Andrew Holness says the hotline which has been set up by the Ministry of Health to accept calls in relation to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns has been inundated with calls, some of them pranks.

Meanwhile, as was signalled on Wednesday, the education ministry, in consultation with stakeholders has taken the decision to close all schools for the next 14 days, as of today. This is to be reviewed within 10 days.

“In other words we will update the public after 10 (days) whether or not it will be extended,” Holness said.

On Wednesday Education Minister Karl Samuda emphasised, in an interview with the Jamaica Observer, that this would be meant for all educational institutions, including daycare centres.

“[The hotline] has been experiencing hundreds, if not thousands, of calls [and] it can be frustrating, so what we have done is to bring in additional capacities through a call centre to help us to handle the calls because what you're having are people who don't need to call are also calling in, so we are having prank calls, check calls and legitimate calls. We hear the complaints and we are trying to respond, and as quickly as possible,” he explained yesterday, at the second press conference called in two days, at Jamaica House.

He said passengers who were on-board the American Airlines flight (AA1515) from Miami to Montego Bay, on which the second patient confirmed with the virus was a passenger on March 7, are being urged to contact the Ministry of Health at 888-663-5683 (888-ONE-LOVE). Additional numbers are: 8887547792; 5425998; and 5426007.

Prime Minister Holness said the authorities are already in the process of contacting passengers who were on-board the flight with the individual, using the flight manifest, but having passengers call in would expedite the process.

He, meanwhile, cautioned against people with symptoms trying to make their own way to health facilities without contacting the Ministry of Health.

“Based on some feedback we have gotten, there are persons who may feel ill and they are trying to make their way to the hospitals. The better advice would be to stay put and then make contact so that we can advise you as to the best route, the best way and the best facility to go to. We really all must exercise great care in this situation. I know a lot of people are going to panic, [but] there is no need for panic. Follow the instructions that are given, think smartly, act wisely, and we will contain the virus,” he stated.

— Alphea Saunders