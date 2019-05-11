PHOTO: Science lessons

Grade four St Francis Infant and Primary School student Netanya Robinson (third right) explains how the eye work to MP Julian Robinson (centre), prinicpal Shallette McIntyre (fourth left), and fellow students. Occasion was the school's open day, yesterday.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT