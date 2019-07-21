Photos: SCOTIA HONOURS ITS PENSIONERS
Hopelin Hines (centre), director, Total Rewards and Evaluations, speaks with Scotiabank retirees Patrick Chin (left), former branch manager for 38 years; and Percel Salmon, a retired porter who served Scotia's King Street branch for 15 years. Occasion was Scotiabank's annual pensioners' luncheon at
the Spanish Court Hotel, New Kingston, on Friday.
President and CEO of Scotiabank Jamaica David Noel prepares to plant a kiss on the cheek of retired manager of client services and compliance at Scotiabank, Elaine Paul, who served the financial institution for 45 years. They met at the annual Scotiabank pensioners' luncheon at the the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston on Friday.
President of Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance Adrian Stokes hugs Joan Badson-Mignott, former manager of operations at Scotiacentre, now a pensioner, at Scotia Jamaica's annual pensioners' luncheon held at the Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston on Friday.
