Scotiabank announces Top Three 2018 Vision Achievers

Jamaican Care Packages, Morgan's Creek Ltd and Quality Systems Solutions and Initiative were last Tuesday hailed as the top three small and medium-sized businesses under the Scotiabank Vision Achievers 17-week business coaching programme.

Selected based on attendance, completion of all home fun, participation in class and performance during the course; the business walked away with almost $5 million in prizes combined, inclusive of $1,500,000 in advertising; $750,000 in grants; $1,080,000 in the development of advertising campaign material; $450,000 in business solutions; $1,000,000 in digital marketing workshops; $600,000 in digital marketing solutions and a Scotiabank trophy.

Business and employment law company, Garland Law also walked away with $100,000 courtesy of Lithographic Printers for copping the Transformational Award. This award is granted to the candidate who has shown tremendous growth as an individual and company.

Since its inception in 2011, Scotia Vision Achievers programme has helped to develop more than 200 businesses. The programme, led by International Business Coach, Marcia Woon-Choy of ActionCOACH, is designed to impart core competencies required for running a profitable business. These include sales, systemising business process, marketing and understanding business financials.

“I've actually seen financial, tangible results in my business as a result of things I've learnt in this course,” said participant of the 2018 Scotiabank Vision Achiever, Attorney-at-Law Stokley Marshall.

“It's one of the first courses I've ever done, and I have two degrees, where I actually see improvements from implementing steps I've learnt here and in such a short space of time.”

Danielle Thompson Britton, owner of Nature My Therapy, in echoing Marshall's sentiments, noted that the areas covered not only drive growth, but improve the effectiveness of business leaders.

“As a young female Jamaican entrepreneur this has made a world of difference to not only me but to my company, my employees and my family,” stated Britton. “We have all benefited, we've all experienced massive growth, and we've all experienced a massive turnaround in how we not only view business but how we view our lives.”

Jamaica's small-and medium-sized enterprises play key roles in the economy. In addition to being drivers of economic growth and job creation, SMEs play an increasingly important role in addressing urgent development challenges, in particular those related to sustainability and service delivery.