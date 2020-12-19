Scotiabank donates $6.6m to aid basic schools

SCOTIABANK has donated $6.6 million to aid 50 early childhood institutions as they prepare for the eventual reopening of schools.

Under the arrangement, which is in partnership with the United Way of Jamaica and the Early Childhood Commission (ECC), the selected schools in rural Jamaica will receive donations of sanitisation equipment, thermometers, storage bins, masks and other supplies necessary for mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In addition, the bank is also providing support by way of printers, ink and paper supplies for each school, which will bolster their efforts to supplement the virtual learning experience currently being offered.

Yanique Forbes-Patrick, vice-president, public affairs and communications, Scotia Group, said that since March 2020 Scotiabank has provided more than $22 million in the areas of health care and education through numerous partnerships. As a long-standing supporter for education-based programmes, this latest donation further underscores the bank's commitment to supporting the islandwide response to COVID-19.

“At Scotiabank, it is very important to us to give back to our communities, especially our children as we all adjust to the new normal. For students at the early childhood level, virtual learning is not ideal and so we applaud the extraordinary efforts of the schools, the ECC and the Ministry of Education for their efforts in this regard,” Forbes-Patrick said.

There are more that 2,000 early childhood institutions in Jamaica, and approximately 90 of those have received approval from the health ministry for full compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines provided.

“This is something that we are keenly pursuing and will continue to put in our best efforts to mobilise funding and other support for the schools most in need,” said Winsome Wilkins, CEO, United Way. “Our role is to connect need with resources and so we are delighted to coordinate this effort on behalf of Scotiabank and, of course, the children who will benefit,” Wilkins said.

Tricia Williams-Singh, chairman of the board of the ECC, thanked the bank for its contribution. “Readiness within the guidelines at the early childhood level requires considerable funding and this is not possible without public-private partnerships,” Williams Singh added.

And Sandra Young , principal of the Gwen Neil Basic School in Central Village, St Catherine, expressed both gratitude for the donation and confidence about her schools' readiness to reopen.

“We have met all the protocols, received our certification and our children are telling us they want to return to school. I believe we have done all we can, and with this support, we will be even better prepared,” Young said.

In addition to the donation of these materials with United Way, Scotiabank has also committed funding to provide hand-washing stations in school through another NGO.