Scotiabank pledges $5 million for national debates ahead of Sept 3 polls
DAYS after the Jamaica Debates Commission (JDC) signalled that COVID-19 could negatively impact sponsorship of the national debates, Scotiabank announced that it has pledged $5 million to help stage the event.
In a press release yesterday, the financial institution noted that the debates were a vital part of the democratic process as they provide useful information about the political parties ahead of the general election.
“We salute the excellent work that the Debates Commission has done in previous elections and continues to do to help foster a vigorous democratic process,” said President and CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited, David Noel. “We are happy to make this contribution which will ultimately benefit the Jamaican public.”
Earlier this week, speaking at the Jamaica Observer's Monday Exchange, JDC Chairman, Noel daCosta put the price tag for staging three in-studio debates at “tens of millions” of dollars, adding that $11 million had so far been pledged. In yesterday's release, he explained what Scotiabank's continued support means to the commission.
“We are very pleased to welcome back Scotiabank as a major sponsor of our debates,” he said. “They assisted when we staged our first debates, so this repeat sponsorship affirms their confidence in our work, and reconfirms their commitment to the democratic process.”
This year's debates, which will be held on August 25, 27 and 29, will cover social issues, financial and economic strategy and general leadership, respectively.
The JDC was established in 2002 with the overarching objective of contributing to the strengthening of democracy by providing a platform for political parties to take their competing visions to the Jamaican electorate. It was initially a non-profit partnership between the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce and Media Association Jamaica Limited.
