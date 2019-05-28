Seaga hits 89 not out

FORMER Prime Minister Edward Seaga is spending his 89th birthday today in a hospital in Miami, Florida, continuing to battle a serious, life-threatening illness evebn as his condition was yesterday described as stable.

Several family members and friends are expected to make the trek to Miami today to celebrate with the man many call “Papa Eddie”.

Yesterday, chairman of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Robert Montague said the party joins Jamaicans at home and abroad in wishing Seaga a happy birthday.

“Papa Eddie's 89 years have been filled with achievements that have benefited Jamaica immensely. Mr Seaga is the conceptualiser of most of modern-day Jamaica's institutions which have delivered much social and economic development to Jamaica.

“His leadership of the greatest movement for social change in the Western Hemisphere has resulted in the strong, dynamic JLP you see today,” said Montague.

He added: “For a man who has given so much to this nation, his beloved political party, his constituency, his family and friends it is at this time each year we acknowledge that contribution.

“The party leader, officers, members and supporters of the Jamaica Labour Party, thank the good Lord for his work and worth and simply, collectively say Papa Eddie, happy birthday and best wishes,” said Montague.

Seaga holds the record as Jamaica's longest serving member of Parliament, having represented Kingston Western for almost 43 years, from 1962 until he retired in 2005.

He served as prime minister from 1980 to 1989; leader of the Opposition from 1974 to 1980, and again from 1989 until January 2005. He also served as a member of the Cabinet in the 1960s.

The “West Kingston Family” will be celebrating Seaga's birthday today in the Tivoli Gardens Square starting at 6:00 pm.

The event will follow today's Sectoral Debate presentation by the current Member of Parliament for Kingston Western and Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie in the House of Representatives.

The celebration which has been promoted as an event to “Celebrate and Lift Up Papa Eddie in Prayers”, will also include a concert featuring a number of leading reggae artistes, including Ken Boothe, Carlene Davis, Stranger Cole, Tinga Stewart, and Roy Rayon.