Seaga: Man and music

The musical selector, a lecturer in communications studies at the University of Technology (Utech), Jamaica, could have been nervous. This was not your typical gig, in which the selector could vary his musical output according to the moods, whims and “forwards” of the audience.

On the contrary, the selector was taking instructions from the university's chancellor. Both the selector and the audience may well have thought that this was a classic case of my way or the highway, to borrow a phrase.

Nor was the instructor your typical chancellor. Rather, the instructions were being offered by the Most Honourable Edward Seaga, distinguished former prime minister of Jamaica, a political, economic and cultural leader for more than 60 years on the rock. He was known to be stern on occasion, and was perhaps the only political leader who could send opponents home with lighted candle in hand and “Sankey” in heart.

So the audience waited with anticipation. They had come for a 50th Anniversary Lecture at the university on the subject of popular music in Jamaica, but may not have known quite what to expect. No need to worry— on this day, September 27, 2018—from start to finish, Mr Seaga's lecture was brilliant.

At the heart of the lecture, the primary source material was the four-disc boxed set of songs on the origins of Jamaican music under the title, Reggae Golden Jubilee, 50th Anniversary. From this set, Mr Seaga encouraged Easy Snapping, pronounced on the history of Manny Oh as Jamaica's first vinyl record, gave us a touch of the Folkes Brothers' version of Oh Carolina, and placed Wash Wash on the agenda.

From the early days of Jamaican music, Mr Seaga also offered Eric “Monty” Morris' Sammy Dead, Millie Small with My Boy Lollipop and Carry Go Bring Come by Justin Hinds & the Dominoes. Moving to the 1970s, U-Roy & the Paragons gave us Wear You to the Ball, Eric Donaldson celebrated Cherry Oh Baby (my choice for the best festival song), Jimmy Cliff had his Many Rivers to Cross, and Michigan & Smiley promoted Rub-a-Dub Style.

As he moved to hits of more recent vintage, Mr Seaga expounded on songs such as Luciano's Lord Give Me Strength, Tarrus Riley's She's Royal, Etana's Roots, Junior Gong's Welcome to Jamrock, and Sean Paul's Gimme the Light.

Big hits

Against the background of these and other big hits, Mr Seaga also offered authoritative commentary on the social and cultural contexts of particular songs. Seaga, the sociologist, linked the development of our popular music most immediately to urban, working-class groups longing for social mobility. The sociologist also demonstrated linkages to rural Jamaica, revivalist tendencies and African retentions— Lovindeer & Chalice's Pocomania Day duly exemplified this line of argument.

In the course of his lecture, Mr Seaga also offered fascinating revelations on his own participation in early Jamaican music. He touched on his work as a record producer through West Indies Records Limited (WIRL) – for example, he produced the aforementioned Manny Oh in 1960. But he spent most time on the notion that Jamaican music has deep cultural roots.

As part of his discourse, Mr Seaga reminded us of his time in Buxton Town, St Catherine, and about efforts in relation to the development of West Kingston. As to the former, he noted that at some stage, certain people described him as a “black heart man” because he was so keen to study the patterns of behaviour and cultural proclivities of the people.

With respect to the latter, Mr Seaga's love for his constituency almost prompted tears as he reviewed various initiatives at community-building. There was, too, a moment of patriotic fervour when Mr Seaga elaborated on his decision to remain in Jamaica and to serve the country, even though he was born beyond the shores of the country.

Another general point raised by Mr Seaga concerned the identification of good Reggae music. Mr Seaga offered his “whistle test” for our consideration; for him, if you cannot easily whistle a tune, then it is not likely to be a popular success. This proposition is reminiscent of the Old Grey Whistle Test of Tin Pan Alley fame, and the eponymous programme on the BBC, a show which opened doors for Bob Marley and the Wailers in 1973, featuring Stir it Up and Concrete Jungle, in particular.

In his discourse, Mr Seaga intimated that some of today's dancehall entertainers are missing the boat, if not the beat, for failure to apply the whistle test. Not everyone in the UTech audience agreed with this approach —one student was especially vocal —but the chancellor was unmoved.

It was difficult to identify Mr Seaga's favourite hits from the playlist of about 50 songs on offer. Clearly, though, he was proud of the breakthrough songs such as My Boy Lollipop and of offerings by Toots and the Maytals. He took it for granted that Bob Marley was a monarch of all he surveyed. He also described King Yellowman (who's getting married in the morning), as well as Michigan & Smiley in terms which suggested particular admiration. And he singled out Tyrone Taylor's Little Cottage in Negril for special attention.

As Mr Seaga's presentation took place at the university, there were some points of learning which were implicit in the songs he played. These include:

* Logic: Buju Banton sings in Murderer —“Kill I today you can't kill I tomorrow”. This logical proposition follows as the night does the day.

* Grammar: Half Pint, the grammarian, brings “greetings from Jah to all ragamuffin”. Notice that “ragamuffin” is not pluralised to “ragamuffins”. It is analogous to “furniture”, “sheep”, or “eediat”.

Cultural Context: Musical Youth did not pass the Kutchie “pon the left hand side” for their British audience, but rather did so with the Dutchie. Port drinkers in London would have taken note.

* Human behaviour: As “Monty” Morris reveals, Sammy died owing to the “grudgefulness” of his contemporaries. I think, by the way, that Cassidy and LePage list “grudgeful” as the noun from the adjective “grudgeful”, in their Dictionary of Jamaican English (2nd Edition, 2002).

But, notwithstanding the comprehensive character of his presentation, Mr Seaga opted to leave a few questions unanswered. Consider, for a moment, each of the following:

* In Prince Buster's Wash Wash, much is made of washing, but what is being washed?

* In the magnificent Poor Me Israelite, the protagonist wakes up in the morning and “slaves for presser”, but who is “presser”? Is this an earlier abbreviation for “oppresser”, and if so, why hasn't this caught on?

* Milly Small loves her “lollipop”, but who or what is it? and

* In Sweet and Dandy, Toots refers to the situation as a “perfect ponder”. What, pray tell, is a “ponder” in this context, when used as a noun?

'Skyaga'

Finally, I learnt at least three new things about Mr Seaga coming out of this lecture. First, the musical selector had no reason for anxiety. The lecturer was pleasant, patient and flexible. Second, Mr Seaga was quite prepared to drop foot when the music moved him – he jocularly noted that “they used to call me 'Skayaga' in the early days”, as he rocked to Occupation by Don Drummond and the Skatalites.

And, third, he has a claim to be the inventor of nude bathing in Negril. He said he came upon untouched water, explored it au naturel, and then took steps to promote Negril as a pristine bathing spot. This last point will be the subject of further debates, but for now, the former prime minister has made his claim. This may lead to a perfect ponder.

Ambassador Stephen Vasciannie is Professor of International Law at the University of the West Indies, Mona.