Photo: SEALED DEAL

Champion Gaming Chairman Damian Chin-You (seated in centre) signs documents signaling the completion of the acquisition of Champion Gaming by Supreme Ventures, through its subsidiary, Bingo Investments. Also signing is deputy chairman of Supreme Ventures Group, Ian Levy, while looking on are President & CEO Supreme Ventures Group Ann-Dawn Young Sang (seated left) and Co-CEO, Prime Sports Jamaica Limited (subsidiary of SVL), Xesus Johnston (left standing), and Co-CEO of Shared Services, Dennis Chung.

