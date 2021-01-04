Sean Paul Foundation, Food For the Poor help Red Hills families

Sean Paul Foundation (SPF) and Food For the Poor (FFP) capped off 2020 helping 100 families in Red Hills with food, hygiene and care packages, as well as Christmas treats.

The packages were distributed at Red Hills Primary School on December 22.

“The parents in the area are glad for this synergy to assist those in need at this time, especially with COVID,” Principal Paul Messam said and expressed thanks to the group for considering the community.

Gillian Jamison, who has a child with bilateral retinoblastoma (cancer in both eyes), was one of many grateful parents who received a package.

“It is a good thing that Sean Paul is giving back to his own, as not many people do that. These packages will help me in a great way,” she said.

The partnership between SPF and FFP is aimed at helping to sustain life by providing long-term systems through industrial, agricultural and educational infrastructures.

Kivette Silvera, executive director of FFP, said the partnership with SPF is bearing fruit.

“We started the year giving packages to over 100 families in St Thomas, then we touched three farmers — one in each county — with rainwater harvesting systems and we even got produce from them to distribute today. To be able to give back again with the Sean Paul Foundation at Christmastime is a blessing,” Silvera said, displaying sweet peppers donated by the farmers.

The sweet pepper suckers were delivered to the farmers in September.

In an earlier interview, Sean Paul said: “Farming is the backbone of the country, and small farmers have been doing their part. This year was projected to be a drought year, we have been blessed with rain, but I am glad that we did the rainwater harvesting project. It will go a long way. To be self-sufficient is an important thing. We will try to do more for other small farmers across the island.”