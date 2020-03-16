Search for businessman Roger Chang ends in heartache

The search for Roger Chang, the father of Jamaican race car driver Natasha Chang ended in heartache yesterday after his body was discovered along a St Mary shoreline with what appeared to be stab wounds.

Chang, an entrepreneur, reportedly left his home en route to a waterfall in Portland on Saturday and was said to be in the company of a young woman known as Khadeisha McKenzie otherwise called DD, described as having a tattoo on her right mid-thigh and short curly hair.

“He hasn't come home, his belongings are at his house and we haven't heard from him in over 24 hours,” Chang's daughter Natasha said in a desperate plea for help to find her father posted on social media on Sunday.

Several hours later that plea became despair as Chang revealed to followers, “A body was just found in Portland, a Chinese man. I am in pieces.”

One follower on Chang's Instagram page posted, “Me and my friends went by the seaside in our community couple hours ago to look at his body. SMH (shake mi head) RIP (rest in peace) to the family.”

Asked by another user, “Did you see his car or the young miss?” the individual replied, “Yes his body, no car, no girl”.

Yesterday Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) confirmed that a body later proven to be Chang's and bearing multiple stab wounds, was discovered along the shoreline in Dover, St Mary, by a fisherman. Family members later positively identified the body, she said.

“About 11:00 am a fisherman saw his body on the shoreline in Dover and alerted the police. They said he was partially nude,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Asked whether investigators were able to confirm whether Chang's body had washed up or had been dumped by his killer/s, she said, “They are not sure yet, they don't know if he was killed there or his body was washed up there, but that's where they found the body.”

Lindsay said the police were, in the meantime, searching for Chang's white Suzuki Swift motor car registered 0301FL which was yet to be found. She said it was also to be determined how long he had been dead, before being found, among other details.

She told the Observer that investigators were following leads and said more information would be disclosed as it became available.