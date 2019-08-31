Seaview Gardens health centre gets new equipment from Massy Group

After just over three months of adopting the Seaview Gardens Health Centre, Massy Group Jamaica has handed over new equipment valued at approximately $600,000 as part of its commitment to help improve the facility that serves the residents of Seaview Gardens, White Lane, Henley Road and Spanish Town Road.

The equipment includes two digital baby scales and seven handless wash basins which, according to the staff at the clinic, will go a long way in preventing the spread of bacteria that can thrive in health facilities, further compromising the health of people who are already sick.

“We're so thankful to Massy Group for these pieces of equipment; they're a tremendous help for us here at the centre. With these, we're no doubt right up there with some of the technology that some of the major health care facilities are using,” said Dr Richard Manning, medical officer in charge of the health centre.

“The handless wash sinks are critical in preventing the spread of bacteria, as it means we no longer need to touch the tap to turn them off after washing our hands; and the electronic baby scales will help us to be more accurate in our measurement. Importantly, we can now be a lot more efficient and we're in a better position to handle the demands of seeing more patients daily,” Dr Manning added.

After adopting the clinic in May, Massy pledged $3,000,000 over a three-year period to upgrade the facility by providing much-needed equipment, as well as doing infrastructure upgrades including painting, fencing and improved lighting.

“When the centre sent us their needs list, they identified these pieces of equipment as the ones [that were] most urgent, so we moved swiftly in procuring them and today we're happy to be playing our part in upgrading the facility and, by extension, uplifting the community,” said Rohan Ambersley, CEO of Massy Gas.

Intimating that this is just the beginning, the company said that later this year it will also be doing a wellness day at the centre, which will offer diabetes education, counselling sessions, blood glucose testing and blood pressure checks. In another phase, the company will provide a needed facelift to the health centre.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness's Adopt-A-Clinic programme is designed to encourage Jamaicans, the Jamaican Diaspora, and other friends of Jamaica to 'adopt' a clinic in communities across the island, with the aim of upgrading and improving the services of health centres across the country. To date, an estimated eight health centres have been formally adopted, with approximately 20 more to be announced later this year.