Second COVID-19 death, another patient recovers, 38 cases

Jamaica's second COVID-19 death was reported yesterday as the health authorities reported two new positive tests, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the island to 38.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported that a second person — Patient 3.1, from St James — has recovered from the virus and was released from hospital.

According to the ministry, one of its recovering COVID-19 patients at the University Hospital of the West Indies died yesterday afternoon.

“Reports are that the patient was found unresponsive and was noted to have had a cardiac arrest. Resuscitation measures were unsuccessful,” the ministry said in a news release.

The ministry also said the two new cases are a 48-year-old female from St Elizabeth with a travel history from Boston/Atlanta, USA, who arrived in the island on March 24, and a 13-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. His mode of transmission is under investigation.

In relation to the 38 confirmed cases, the ministry said additional results received Monday evening from the National Influenza Centre showed that of the nine pending results, seven samples tested negative, while two were positive for COVID-19.

“There are now 24 imported cases, 11 import-related, and three cases are under investigation,” the ministry said.